Union President Says SVG Gov’t Must Repeal Vaccine Mandate

President of the St Vincent Teachers Union Oswald Robinson says St Vincent’s government must repeal the current vaccine mandate.

The mandate which came into effect last year stipulates that frontline workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 25 January, Robinson said that once you force anyone to take something into their body against their will, their rights have been violated.

“We have filed documents in the high court, seeking judicial review on all the wrongs which we have experienced at this time as a result of the all the SRO and instructions given concerning the mandatory policy”.

“We are also doing it jointly, by filing a constitutional motion against the government in respect to section 17 (7) of the constitution”.

Robinson said that the Union is expected to have a hearing on 9 February.

Robinson urged members of the Union and workers to remain focused and have confidence in the Unions.

“Am talking about the SVGTU and the PSU; we are not going to give up until we have realized our goals”.

The industrial officer of the SVGTU, Andrew John, said this is the second month that teachers who were forced out of their jobs are going without salary.

He said among not being able to pay mortgages and take care of their household, these teachers have also had their studies curtailed.

John said that the government has resorted to rehiring retired teachers; however, the children are not adequately prepared for the exam cycle since many trained and highly educated teachers have been fired due to the mandate.

“Since the reopening of schools, there has been severe disruption, COVID outbreaks, most have gone back online, the teaching population have been affected to the point where principals are asking the Ministry of Education to go online. However, their request has been refused”.

He said those teachers who applied for religious exemption and have not received a response, have until 31 January to comply with the vaccine mandate or be forced out of their jobs.

John said the teachers who were given medical exemption only receive such temporarily.

“Imagine having a medical condition, and you are given one month have it fixed, and even with the one-month exemption, some of them still received a dismissal letter”.

The Teachers Union press conference was held on Tuesday 25 January.