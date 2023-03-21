Public employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who had been fired from their jobs protested for a second day in Kingstown.

The government’s vaccination requirement was contested by the public employees, who prevailed in the high court.

The government’s, legal team according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, that the judgment will be reversed during the appeals process.

The government is being urged by the unions to restore the workers rather than file an appeal.

Judge Esco Henry ruled that the St. Vincent government’s COVID-19 vaccine obligation and any subsequent terminations were unconstitutional and invalid.

Tuesday’s demonstration took place in front of the parliament.

The opposition has pledged that once elected to put a stop to all appeals in the case and restore the workers with all of their benefits.

As a result of the government’s 2021 vaccination requirement, more than 700 individuals were fired.