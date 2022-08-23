Unions have not requested formal meetings with government-PM

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on the issue regarding the legal action being pursued against the Government by the unions, stated, that the union had not contacted the Government in order to discuss the issue in a formal manner.

According to Gonsalves, none of the demands, such as the reinstatement of teachers, have been communicated to the government in an official capacity.

“There has been no request from them. A letter was sent to the unions by the Minister of Finance promising to talk about salary and working conditions for 2023, 2024, and 2025 in a direction leading toward possible agreements. I’ve seen a draft of the letter, and I believe it has been sent. But I haven’t heard from the unions.” Gonsalves said.

“The point is, they’re making those demands in the courts — those teachers and public servants. Gonsalves replied, “Let the law courts decide.”.

According to Gonsalves, teachers may be parties to a lawsuit challenging the constitutional validity of the Government’s vaccination requirement. Reassuring them that reapplying for employment will not adversely affect their chances of success.