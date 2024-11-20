Unique Collection by SVG Prison Inmates Set to Captivate Readers

History will be made in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the release of Written: Poetry and Prose by inmates of His Majesty’s Prison, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The book, which features two short stories, thirty-seven poems, and illustrations, was authored by 11 inmates before, during and after a literary and performing arts workshop conducted by renowned actor, dramatist, playwright and director David ‘Darkie’ Williams, in conjunction with the prison in 2023.

Williams also wrote the foreword of the book.

The literary pieces capture love and loss, hope and despair, and of course life behind bars as seen from the perspective of the writers. Readers are expected to be captivated by the quality of work and the depth of the pieces.

Written, the first of its kind in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was produced by MindField SVG, a local agency that seeks to discover and promote literary and visual artists, and was published by local publishers Hobo Jungle Press.

Written is expected to be released in the coming weeks and will be available for purchase locally and online.