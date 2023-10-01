UN to vote on deploying an armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

UN to vote on sending armed force to Haiti

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a resolution that would authorize the deployment of an armed force to Haiti to help fight gangs and improve security conditions.

The force would also help secure critical infrastructure sites and transit locations such as the airport, ports, and key intersections. The resolution demands swift investigations of any allegations of misconduct and warns that those involved in the mission must adopt wastewater management and other environmental controls to prevent the introduction and spread of water-borne diseases, such as cholera.

If approved, it would mark the first time a force has been deployed to Haiti since the U.N. approved a stabilization mission in June 2004.

What is the purpose of the resolution being voted on by the UN?

The purpose of the resolution being voted on by the UN is to authorize a one-year deployment of an international force to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections. The force would be allowed to provide operational support to Haiti’s National Police, which is underfunded and under-resourced, with only some 10,000 active officers for a country of more than 11 million people.

Which countries have pledged to send personnel to Haiti to help restore order?

Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have pledged to send personnel to Haiti to help restore order. Additionally, Kenya has offered to lead the multinational security force. The force would be a non-UN force funded by voluntary contributions.

What are some of the issues that the resolution condemns in Haiti?

The resolution condemns “the increasing violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses and violations which undermine the peace, stability, and security of Haiti and the region, including kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, homicides, extrajudicial killings, as well as arms smuggling.”

It also notes concerns about the proposed Kenyan-led mission, with critics noting that police in the East Africa country have long been accused of using torture, deadly force, and other abuses. The resolution stresses that all those participating in the proposed mission must take necessary action to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse as well as vet all personnel.