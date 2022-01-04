USA Cricket Announce Women Under 19s Team To Tour SVG

PR – USA Cricket are incredibly pleased to announce a historic inaugural international tour for the USA Women’s Under 19s team as they are set to travel to the Caribbean next month to play against Windward Islands U19 Women’s team in a series of four Twenty20 matches. The Windward Islands comprise the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica.

In partnership with both the Windward Islands Cricket Board and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cricket Association, this tour is part of the wider long-term strategic partnership that USA Cricket has with Cricket West Indies (CWI), our nearest Full Member Nation of the ICC.

USA Cricket Board Member and Women and Girls Committee Chair, Nadia Gruny said, “We are pleased to partner with the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association to create a T20 series that would be mutually beneficial to both our under 19 teams. In line with our recently launched plan to Shape the Future for Women & Girls in American Cricket to ‘Create increased competitive international match opportunities’, this tour will present a fantastic opportunity for some of the young talent who have stood out on our new domestic pathway this year to get international exposure and a competitive level of cricket in the Caribbean. On behalf of the board, I thank St. Vincent and the Grenadines Government for the support of the development of women’s cricket in the region and everyone involved in helping to make this tour a reality in such a challenging time. Congratulations to all of the girls selected and we look forward to a successful tour.”

WICB President, Dr Kishore Shallow said, “This exciting tour represents a shared vision of both USA Cricket and WICB to offer more development opportunities for female cricketers. We are grateful for the initiative and cooperation of USA Cricket to execute what I anticipate to be a fantastic series of competitive cricket.”

Match Schedule

Monday January 24 – 1st T20 @ 9:00am EST

Tuesday, January 25 – 2nd T20 @ 12:30 pm EST

Wednesday, January 26 – Rest

Thursday, January 27 – 3rd T20 @ 9:00 am EST

Friday, January 28 – 4th T20 @ 9:00 am EST