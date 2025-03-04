Unsettled Weather Ahead with Shearline Approach

Relatively fair conditions are likely along Tuesday evening before a shearline approaches our islands. This feature should trigger some showers across SVG on Wednesday, some of which could be moderate.

The Atlantic high-pressure system should become dominant by evening allowing for more pleasant conditions as Friday approaches.

Moderate to fresh (~20-30 km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades are crossing our islands, decreasing by Friday. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking to 1.5 m on the western coasts and peaking near 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Seas should improve along Friday as wind speeds decrease. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze should also be noticeable across our area during this forecast period.