Unstable conditions forecast to persist in SVG through Wednesday

A few showers linger across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today with isolated thunderstorms tonight.

In its 72-hour outlook, the SVG met office says another trough system/unstable conditions could support cloudy skies across SVG by Monday; with periods of rain, moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Unstable conditions could linger during Tuesday and Wednesday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create a film/slight haze across our area.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) south-easterly breeze increase to fresh (30 – 35 km/h) breeze with higher gusts by Monday, temporarily decreasing Tuesday night to Wednesday evening.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 1.0m – 2.0m across our islands…Exercise caution for occasional gusty winds and above normal sea-swells.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor tropical developments and issue updates/advisories as necessary.