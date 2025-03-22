Unstable Conditions to Bring Increased Chance of Showers to SVG

Breezy conditions and varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze should be noticeable across our islands within this forecast period.

The Atlantic high pressure system is currently dominant, allowing for fair to partly cloudy skies with brief isolated showers.

The chance of light to moderate showers increases for SVG around early Monday as weak unstable conditions cross our islands.

Gentle to moderate (20-35km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands, increasing (~30-40km/h) and shifting to east north easterly by Sunday. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking to 1.5m on the western coasts, and up to 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Swell heights could further increase as windspeeds agitate the ocean surface in the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Varying Saharan dust haze concentrations should be visible across this forecast period.