Unstable conditions will be approaching SVG on Tuesday

MET OFFICE – General fair conditions are forecast to persist across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with the possibility of a few shallow isolated showers during the next couple of days.

Unstable conditions will be approaching the islands on Tuesday resulting in an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses, however, no significant rainfall is anticipated until around Tuesday night into Wednesday as the shearline affects the islands.

Easterly winds backing to east northeast (ENE) on occasions at approximately 20km/h-30km/h will move across the islands, turning east-south-east (ESE) on Monday.

Sea conditions will be moderate in open waters tonight with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

A gradual improvement from Sunday into Monday is expected with swells ranging between 1.0m- 1.2m on the western coasts and peaking at 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.