Fair conditions could allow day-time heating and cloud build-ups, with isolated showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon.

Moisture levels could start increasing across SVG late Sunday, with unstable conditions supporting pockets of moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Fairly good visibility continues across our area, with an occasional film of haze and reduced visibility during showers.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could vary from north-easterly to south-easterly in some locations, gradually increasing (~30km/h) during Monday and Tuesday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m – 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands.

Tropical waves off the coast of Africa (far eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean) have increasing chance of development during next week and are expected to move west-northwestward over the Atlantic Ocean…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.