Unstable Weather Patterns Pose Risks of Flash Flooding in SVG

Unstable conditions are crossing the islands, with low-level clouds converging across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Light-moderate showers with thunderstorm activity across SVG are likely to continue, with possible flash-flooding…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Fairly good visibility continues across our area, with an occasional film of haze.

Light-moderate (10 – 20km/h) breeze across our islands could vary from east north-easterly to south-easterly in some locations, occasionally increasing (~ 25km/h) near showers.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 0.8m – 1.5m east of our islands.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to remain over the Atlantic Ocean, with no coastal watches or warnings in effect…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor any developments and issue updates/advisories as necessary.