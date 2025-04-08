Unstable Weather Patterns to Continue Across SVG

Unstable conditions across the island chain are maintaining cloudiness and a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Cloud-cover could temporarily decrease late Wednesday, with a few showers lingering across SVG during Thursday and Friday. Saharan dust concentrations continue to create a film/slight haze across our area at times.

Moderate (20 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally increase (30 – 35km/h), with wind directions varying from east northeast to east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water, with swells ranging 1.2m to 1.8m west of our islands. This (Tuesday) afternoon, northerly swells (~2.5m), with long period waves are expected east of our islands, spreading west of our islands tonight…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells, breaking wave action and occasional rip currents.

Swell heights are expected to gradually fall during Thursday, with slight to moderate (1.2m – 1.8m) sea conditions across SVG by Friday.