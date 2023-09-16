Until October, the Caribbean region can expect excessive heat: CariCOF

The Caribbean is in the final two months of its temperatures Season, and residents should brace themselves for extreme temperatures until October, especially in September.

This is according to the CariCOF Heat Outlook for September 2023 to February 2024, which is headquartered in Barbados.

According to their forecast, the Caribbean Heat Season will stretch from September through November. November is expected to be hotter than typical, with significant nighttime and daytime temperatures persisting until October or early November.

Although milder temperatures are expected to prevail beginning in late November, it is expected that most people will remain warmer than usual.

The consequences include frequent and strong episodes of heat stress in the susceptible people and small livestock as a result of high temperatures and peaking humidity in September (Bahamas, Greater Antilles) or October (otherwhere).

There are usually 20 to 30 hot days in the coastal Guianas, 10 to 15 in the Lesser Antilles, and 5 to 10 elsewhere.

The forecast, on the other hand, suggests a significant increase in the number of heatwave days in Barbados, the coastal Guianas, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands.