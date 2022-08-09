Unvaccinated educators and ancillary staff who were employed by the state and subsequently became disengaged due to the government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate can now apply for employment.

Those desirous of being hired must submit a letter of interest addressed to the Chief Personnel Officer, Mrs Arlene Regisford-Sam, and delivered to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, Mr Myccle Burke.

To be considered, letters must be emailed to [email protected] and also hand-delivered at the Ministry of Education’s main building on Halifax Street, Kingstown by 4:15 p.m. on Monday 15 August 2022.

This invitation comes on the heels of an amended regime for frontline workers, whereby the Government has approved the employment of unvaccinated persons in specific positions covered under the Statutory Rules and Orders No: 28 of 2021.

For more information on the employment of unvaccinated persons in specific positions as captured in the Statutory Rules and Orders No: 28 of 2021, see a press release issued by the Personnel Department here .