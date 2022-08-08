Unwavering loyalty between St Vincent and Taiwan

The bonds of friendship between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan may have well helped to quell the tensions along the Taiwan straits, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves received the highest honour given to a visiting dignitary, a most fitting tribute on the occasion of his 76th birthday and his unwavering stance in defence of Taiwan internationally.

The Prime Minister’s delegation arrived at 10:30 am a mere half an hour after the announcement of the end of the Chinese operations. The parade commenced at once, with the anthems of both nations being played by the military band, followed by the inspection of the parade by both leaders President Tsai Ing-wen and Prime Minister Gonsalves. They then both delivered brief remarks.

President Tsai then hosted a Presidential Banquet in honour of Gonsalves who is also celebrating his birthday. President Tsai surprised the Prime Minister with a birthday cake which he cut, to bring an end to the events at the Presidential Palace.

Following a parade leaders and their dignitaries retreated to the shade of the presidential palace for a brief meeting where they also exchanged gifts, followed by a signing ceremony of two treaties and a letter of intent.

The military honours parade is the highest presidential reception accorded to a visiting dignitary.