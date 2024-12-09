Up to $25K in Grants Available For SVG Fishermen

Attention Fishermen in Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent & The Grenadines. Dream big for your fishing business! The Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme is here to help you unlock your potential with grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 USD.
Whether you’re looking to grow your fleet, upgrade your gear, or tap into new markets, this is your chance to make it happen.
What can this grant do for you?
Modernize your boats and equipment
Expand your storage and processing facilities
Adopt sustainable fishing practices
Boost marketing efforts to reach more customers
New Deadline: December 13, 2024, at 11:59 PM
Apply now: Visit the OECS website for details.
Don’t just fish to survive—fish to thrive! Let the Matching Grants Programme help you chart a course to success in the Blue Economy.