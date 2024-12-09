Up to $25K in Grants Available For SVG Fishermen

Attention Fishermen in Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent & The Grenadines. Dream big for your fishing business! The Regional MSME Matching Grants Programme is here to help you unlock your potential with grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 USD.

Whether you’re looking to grow your fleet, upgrade your gear, or tap into new markets, this is your chance to make it happen.

What can this grant do for you? Modernize your boats and equipment Expand your storage and processing facilities Adopt sustainable fishing practices Boost marketing efforts to reach more customers

New Deadline: December 13, 2024, at 11:59 PM

Apply now: Visit the OECS website for details.