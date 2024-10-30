Update: 48-Year-Old Vendor Fatally Shot in Disturbing Incident

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Murray’s Village

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the tragic shooting death of Marilyn John, a 48-year-old vendor from Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred around 9:00 PM on October 29, 2024, as Ms. John was on her way home. Reports suggest that three masked assailants opened fire on Ms. John while she was seated in her vehicle. Other occupants were present at the time of the incident but were unharmed.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) arrived on the scene and pronounced Ms. John deceased. Crime Scene Unit (CSU) personnel were promptly dispatched to process the scene, and various exhibits were collected as part of the ongoing investigation. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.