We are pleased to advise that we have successfully completed the transfer of business operations from CIBC FCIB to BOSVG.

As a result, our customers and the general public are advised that our systems are now fully operational.

Existing BOSVG Customers You may therefore resume your access to our Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), your Online Banking as well as the processing of Debit and Credit card transactions locally, regionally and internationally.

New BOSVG Customers (formerly CIBC FCIB Customers) Our newly acquired customers are reminded that credentials for your online banking will be sent between 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 and 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023. As soon as you receive your credentials, you may proceed immediately with the activation process.

Customers who have collected cards, may commence activating and pinning cards on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.

We thank you once again for your patience and understanding during this ongoing process. We will continue to provide updates on our website, social media pages and via emails.