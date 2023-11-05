Zack McIntosh, St Vincent’s 46 Homicide

A resident of Calliaqua is in police custody as the main suspect in a report of Grievous Bodily Harm which has resulted in the death of Zachari McIntosh, a thirty-one (31) year-old labourer of Calliaqua. The report was made at the Calliaqua Police Station on Friday, November 03, 2023.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, McIntosh was wounded by the suspect during an altercation.

He received injuries to his body and was taken to the Calliaqua Health Centre for treatment on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Later the same day, McIntosh was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Friday, November 03, 2023.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death. The final classification of the offence will be made after the conclusion of the post mortem.

The RSVGPF expresses its deepest condolences to all those who are negatively affected by this fatal incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to call 999/911, or the Officer in charge of South Central Division at telephone number 1-784- 458-4200 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF