St Vincent (SVG) homicide count moves to 46

With the death of Zack McIntosh, the homicide count in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) increased to 46.

McIntosh, a Calliaqua resident, suffered injuries in an altercation late Tuesday night and was taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

McIntosh died on Friday night, the St. Vincent Times understands, and an individual is assisting authorities with their investigations.

Maurice Primus of Fair Hall was shot and killed on Friday night, becoming the island’s 45th homicide in 2023.

Deshawn Slater of Green Hill was shot and killed in Paul Over on Monday, 30th, becoming the 44th homicide of 2023.