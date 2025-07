Update on SVGS Captain Hugh Mulzac

On Thursday 3rd July 2025, at 2305 hours, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ship – Captain Hugh Mulzac ran aground on a reef at Clifton Harbour, Union Island.

The vessel was approaching a jetty when the incident occurred.

The Coast Guard Service is currently assessing the grounding to determine the next course of action.

No crew members were injured during the incident.