Update: No Signs of Foul Play in Death of 47-yro Greiggs Man

Deceased body discovered in Greiggs

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased male in Greiggs.

On July 25, 2024, about 10 A.M., the body of Ben Delpesche, a 47-year-old Labourer of Greiggs was discovered at his home at the afore-mentioned address.

According to reports, the deceased was discovered by a neighbor who went to check on Delpesche after he was not seen for a few days. The deceased was met sitting in a chair in the dwelling house.

The district Medical Officer (DMO) was called to the scene and pronounced Delpesche dead. Preliminary investigation has determined no signs of foul play, however, a postmortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to Mr. Delpesche death.

We urge anyone with information that could assist with these and other investigations to come forward.

Contact Information:

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810