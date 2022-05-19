The Police at the Mesopotamia Police Station has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Mountain View Academy on Wednesday 18th May 2022.

According to the investigations, a male student who was on suspension from the said school entered the school compound dressed in his school uniform. He was reportedly standing in an area where students were prohibited to congregate. The student was instructed by the principal to leave the compound as he was not permitted to be there. The student reportedly became aggressive and struck the principal multiple times with what appeared to be a ‘brass knuckle’ – injuring him in the process.

The Police responded to the incident. The principal report was entertained and he was issued with the requisite forms to visit the District Medical Officer for medical attention.

Later the said day, the student was arrested and taken into custody. He was cautioned and interviewed in the presence of his mother and a Justice of the Peace. He was then released into the custody of his mother pending further investigations and a directive from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Investigations into the incident continue.