UPDATE: Triple shooting in Pole Yard leaves Owen Stoddard dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a triple shooting incident that occurred on 3.3.22 at Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

According to reports, at about 11:20 p.m. on the date in question, several persons were gathered in a shop at Pole Yard when an assailant appeared at the shop door and opened fire on the persons therein. As a result of the incident, Owen Stoddard, 48 years old of Paul’s Avenue, Jomo Brudy of Edinboro/ Arnos Vale, and Randolph Samuel of Lowmans Hill all received multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies.

The victims were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical attention where Stoddard later succumbed to his injuries. The other two (2) victims were reported to be in stable condition

Stoddard’s death marks the sixth (6th) homicide reported for 2022. A post mortem examination would be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Police are soliciting the assistance of persons with information that can assist with the investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner –in-charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339, or the Officer in charge Criminal Investigations Department, or any Police Station/ Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information received will be treated confidentially.