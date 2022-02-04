Updated approved COVID testing sites in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to remind the public that the following are the approved private sector testing sites in St Vincent and the Grenadines:
|Testing Site
|Test Offered
|Gold Standard Lab
|Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR
|Paradise Beach Hotel
|Rapid Antigen
|Caribbean Kidney Reference Clinic
|Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR
|Sandy Lane Yacht Club
|Rapid Antigen
|Mustique
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
|Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic – Dr. Ackie
|Rapid Antigen
|AEM Diagnostic
|Rapid Antigen
|Palm Island Resort
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
|Bequia Beach Hotel
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
|Caribbean Reference Lab
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
|Sigma Laboratories
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
|Health Solutions Inc
|Rapid Antigen Test
|Integrated Medical Clinic
|Rapid Antigen Test
|Advance Health
|Rapid Antigen Test & RT-PCR
|Mandarin Hotel
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test
|Family Care Clinic
|RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test
|Coreas Pharmacy (City Store)
|Rapid Antigen Test
Persons seeking COVID-19 testing for travel, employee testing and attending private events are asked to contact the private sites directly.