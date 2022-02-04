Friday, February 4

Updated approved COVID testing sites in SVG

Employee/Work Place Testing for Unvaccinated and Vaccinated Persons Suspended

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to remind the public that the following are the approved private sector testing sites in St Vincent and the Grenadines:

Testing Site Test Offered
Gold Standard Lab Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR
Paradise Beach Hotel Rapid Antigen
Caribbean Kidney Reference Clinic Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR
Sandy Lane Yacht Club Rapid Antigen
Mustique RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic  – Dr. Ackie Rapid Antigen
AEM Diagnostic Rapid Antigen
Palm Island Resort RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
Bequia Beach Hotel RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
Caribbean Reference Lab RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
Sigma Laboratories RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen
Health Solutions Inc Rapid Antigen Test
Integrated Medical Clinic Rapid Antigen Test
Advance Health Rapid Antigen Test & RT-PCR
Mandarin Hotel RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test
Family Care Clinic RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test
Coreas Pharmacy (City Store) Rapid Antigen Test

Persons seeking COVID-19 testing for travel, employee testing and attending private events are asked to contact the private sites directly.

