Updated approved COVID testing sites in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to remind the public that the following are the approved private sector testing sites in St Vincent and the Grenadines:

Testing Site Test Offered Gold Standard Lab Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR Paradise Beach Hotel Rapid Antigen Caribbean Kidney Reference Clinic Rapid Antigen & RT-PCR Sandy Lane Yacht Club Rapid Antigen Mustique RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic – Dr. Ackie Rapid Antigen AEM Diagnostic Rapid Antigen Palm Island Resort RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Bequia Beach Hotel RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Caribbean Reference Lab RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Sigma Laboratories RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Health Solutions Inc Rapid Antigen Test Integrated Medical Clinic Rapid Antigen Test Advance Health Rapid Antigen Test & RT-PCR Mandarin Hotel RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test Family Care Clinic RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test Coreas Pharmacy (City Store) Rapid Antigen Test

Persons seeking COVID-19 testing for travel, employee testing and attending private events are asked to contact the private sites directly.