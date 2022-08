A total of EC$ 670,000 has been spent by the Government of Japan on upgrading washroom facilities at twenty-one (21) schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The work was done through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

BRAGSA was contracted to do installation work at the institutions, specifically in the red and orange zones, according to the Education Media Unit.

 Several other institutions used as shelters for the La Soufriere eruption in 2021 were also renovated.