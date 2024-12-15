UPP led by Mark Doyle Pledges to End Gun Violence in SVG

UPP Pledges to End Crime and Gun Violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has rolled out an ambitious and detailed plan to tackle crime and gun violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). With increasing concern about safety in communities, the UPP has positioned crime reduction as a top priority in its manifesto. The party’s five-pronged strategy focuses on enforcing stricter gun control, empowering law enforcement, engaging at-risk youth, and disrupting organized crime.

Led by Mark Doyle, the UPP aims to build a safer SVG where families and businesses can thrive without fear. As part of its broader agenda, the UPP is determined to address the root causes of crime while introducing bold reforms to protect Vincentians.

How the UPP Plans to Tackle Crime and Gun Violence



The UPP’s crime reduction strategy is built on five pillars:

Tighter Gun Control Laws:

The UPP promises to introduce stricter regulations on firearm ownership and usage. It will also enforce harsh penalties for illegal firearm possession and trafficking.

Equipping Law Enforcement with Modern Tools:

Law enforcement will receive updated training, crime-mapping technologies, and equipment such as body cameras, drones, and forensic tools to combat crime more effectively.

Community Policing and Trust Building:

By embedding police officers within communities, the UPP plans to create stronger partnerships between law enforcement and residents to stop crimes before they escalate.

Targeting Organized Crime:

The party will prioritize dismantling criminal networks and gang activity. It plans to collaborate with international agencies to crack down on gun trafficking, human smuggling, and illegal drug trade.

Youth and Rehabilitation Programs:

Recognizing the need to address crime at its roots, the UPP will invest in education, job training, mentorship, and sports initiatives to provide youth with alternatives to gang involvement and criminal behavior.

These measures are designed to restore peace and safety while promoting long-term solutions to SVG’s crime challenges.

About the United Progressive Party (UPP)



Founded on principles of progress, justice, and opportunity, the UPP is a rising political force in SVG, dedicated to fostering development and addressing the country’s pressing issues. Its leadership comprises dynamic individuals committed to transformative change:

Leader: Mark Doyle

A passionate advocate for youth development and social equality, As Poltical Leader, his focus is on ensuring that the UPP’s policies reflect the voices of everyday Vincentians, especially women and young people.

Deputy Leader: Donroy Paul

His passion lies in creating opportunities for young people, addressing local issues, and working towards safer and more vibrant communities. As Deputy Leader, he embodies the UPP’s mission to bring meaningful change to SVG by empowering communities and fostering hope for a brighter future.

Key Vision of UPP:

The UPP envisions an SVG that is economically resilient, digitally empowered, and safe for all. Its mission is to create opportunities for every citizen, reduce inequality, and ensure that SVG becomes a regional leader in innovation and security.