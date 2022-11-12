GUYANA: Teacher, 26, dies after collapsing at school

Upper Corentyne teacher dies after collapsing at school

The family of a 26-year-old teacher in Guyana is now in grief after she collapsed and died on Friday morning.

The dead is 26-year-old Dharmini Parshad.

According to information gathered by Stabroek Newspaper, as the school was preparing for yesterday’s highly anticipated graduation, where Parshad’s sister was expected to graduate as the top student, the young teacher collapsed around 8:15 hrs in the staff room after telling others she was feeling “bad.”

Parshad was promptly sent to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where she passed away around thirty minutes after arrival.

Yesterday, the relatives of the young woman were unable to speak since they were in a state of shock over the tragic death of the teacher.

Stabroek News was informed that Parshad had not complained of feeling ill prior to the incident.

Shivpersaud Bacchus, commander of Region Six, told Stabroek News yesterday that the incident was reported yesterday afternoon and that investigators were their route to gather information.

Kind and reserved, Parshad was characterized as a young woman brimming with potential. Her spouse, who teaches at the same school, her sister, who is also a teacher, and her parents survive her.

Source : Stabroek News