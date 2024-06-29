MV Admiral Bay III will be departing Port Kingstown at 10am on Sunday June 30th for Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago and not on Monday July 1st.

Farmers are therefore requested to harvest and traffickers prepare goods on Saturday June 29th and be ready for an earlier shipment this week. The vessel will depart promptly on Sunday morning at 10am. No late arrivals will be entertained.

This is to ensure that we leave Port Kingstown before the approaching weather system anticipated to affect St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

The Ministry of Agriculture will be providing additional support at the Geest Shed to ensure that the process occurs seamlessly.