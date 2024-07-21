DPP Calls for Vigilance Amidst Recent Conviction of Sexual Offender

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions- National Prosecution Service (ODPP-NPS) St. Vincent and the Grenadines recognizes the partnership of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the media and the public whose contributions assisted in the swift and effortful capture, on the 18th of July 2024, of Ronald Samuel, who sought to evade lawful punishment after he was convicted at the High Court in absentia, on the 16th of July 2024.

The Prisoner, Ronald Samuel, was convicted after trial by jury of the following sexual offences: Rape, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse and Indecent Assault of a child which arose from events in 2021. The Prisoner is also now the first person convicted at the High Court of the following offences pursuant to the Cybercrime Act No. 20 of 2016: CYBERBULLYING and HARASSMENT BY ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION. The Cybercrime Act was enacted by Parliament to protect persons from the very real harm that can be caused by actions launched in the cyber-world, which ripple into real life. In this regard, the prisoner, among other things, used a popular communication platform, to attempt to blackmail the child victim into achieving his perverse desires.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions – National Prosecution Service remains committed to prosecuting all crimes; in this instant case, sexual offences against children and Cybercrimes. We also sound the caution for parents, guardians and custodians to adequately monitor the online activities of children in their care as a buffer against a web of predators. We urge all to exercise their civic responsibility to report knowledge or suspicions of the predatory abuse of children to the Sexual Offences Unit of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 4534599.

The prosecution was led by Senior Crown Counsel Richie Maitland and supported by Witness Care Officer PC Andrew Telesford of the Witness Care Unit of the ODPP-NPS. The Sexual Offences Unit of the RSVGPF was the investigative agency. Justice Brian Cottle presided over the proceedings at the High Court. This case and many others emphasize that strategic cooperation between law enforcement agencies and society at large produces superior results. We anticipate such continued cooperation and results in counteraction to the alarming instances of violent and otherwise serious crimes.