$US120,000 in bursaries donated by Taiwan

Schools across this country are benefitting from a generous donation of $US120, 000 from the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The second phase of distributions saw just over 20 schools receiving bursaries from the Taiwan Human Resource Development Programme here on Tuesday 26 April, 2022 at the Georgetown Secondary School.

Principals of primary and secondary schools were present at the handing over ceremony, which saw Taiwan Ambassador, H.E. Peter She-Li Lan, Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel, Area Representative for South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar and Area Representative for South Windward, Hon. Frederick Stephenson in attendance, who all assisted in the distribution of the awards.

Highlighting the importance of education in both bi-lateral relationships and national development in every country, Taiwan Ambassador H.E. Peter She Li Lan revealed that the programme now in its 25th year, has seen over eleven thousand Vincentian students benefiting from the initiative. The Taiwan Ambassador used the opportunity to pledge the support of the government and people of Taiwan to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King in his remarks said, “Education is the single most important ingredient to the enhancement of our individual lives as well as the development of our country.” King added, “it is absolutely necessary that we all come together to ensure that our children are educated.” Minister King stated that the donation is timely since the economic and political landscapes are changing. The Education Minister thanked the Government of the Taiwan for their generosity in providing this country with support in almost every field. Minister King encouraged the students, parents and guardians to use the support wisely.

Expressing gratitude to the government and people of Taiwan, Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel disclosed the tremendous support Taiwan has given over the years, noting that this donation comes at a crucial juncture, alluding to the aftermath of the Volcanic eruptions. Minister Daniel also praised the government of Taiwan for their contribution towards the infrastructural development, in particular roads.

All schools in the country will benefit from this donation. The schools that received bursaries on Tuesday include: The School for Children with Special Needs Georgetown, Fancy Government, Owia Government and Dickson Methodist Schools, Langley Park Primary, Tourama Government, Pamenous Burke and Colonarie Primary Schools, South Rivers Methodist, Park Hill Primary, Diamond Government and New Ground Primary Schools, Biabou Methodist, Grieggs Government, Lowmans Windward Anglican and Lauders Primary Schools. Also receiving bursaries were the Sandy Bay, Georgetown, George Stephens, North Union and the Adelphi Secondary Schools and the Georgetown Technical Institute. The Education Team will move to Barrouallie and Bequia for the other awards.