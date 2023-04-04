US customs agents seize drugs, arrests 3 non-Venezuelan citizens in Caribbean sea

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency arrested three Venezuelan non-citizens on a Caribbean Sea vessel carrying 3,051 pounds of cocaine.

CBP reported that the contraband was worth US$32 million and was seized near Palmas de Mar on Puerto Rico’s eastern coast.

The authorities found a “lights-out vessel traversing at high speed” 10 miles off Humacao, Puerto Rico, with help from a US Coast Guard aircraft.

Agents intercepted a “yola” near Palmas del Mar. “Agents arrested three Venezuelan nationals and seized 40 bales of suspected contraband,” the GBP said.

On March 30, agents intercepted a vessel near Mona Island, Puerto Rico, with six bales of cocaine and arrested two Dominican men.