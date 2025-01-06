US Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights Amid Winter Storm

Thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled across the United States amid the ongoing winter storm, with disruptions likely to continue for the next few days. Weather forecasts predict current conditions to persist.

On Monday, the total number of flights affected stands at 2,827 as of 9:20 a.m. EST, which includes 1,343 delays within, into, or out of the United States and 1,484 cancellations, according to tracking data from FlightAware.

There were 8,956 delays on Sunday, along with 1,812 cancellations, taking the total number of affected U.S. flights to 10,768.

More than 8,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Saturday when the storm began in the central region of the United States.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had already predicted a storm between Jan. 4 and 6, warning there would be “significant snow and ice from the Central Plains through Mid-Atlantic,” according to a post on social media platform X.

Weather forecasters have warned of wind chills in the eastern two-thirds of the United States beginning Monday, with temperatures potentially 12 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit colder than usual.