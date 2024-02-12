Venezuela Condemns US & Argentina for Theft of EMTRASUR aircraft

Venezuela Rejects Theft of EMTRASUR Boeing 747

Before daybreak on Monday, a Boeing 747 operated by Southern Aerocargo Transport Company (EMTRASUR), a subsidiary of Venezuelan airline CONVIASA, was stolen from Argentina’s Ezeiza airport and flown to Miami.

This occurred as a result of Argentine President Javier Milei’s administration permitting the United States to confiscate the aircraft in violation of international conventions and laws. In reaction to this, the Venezuelan government made a statement, which is reprinted below:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the blatant theft of the Boeing 747-300 aircraft, registration YV 3531, belonging to the Southern Aerocargo Transport Company, carried out today following collusion between the governments of the United States and Argentina, which have deceitfully violated all regulations governing civil aviation, as well as the commercial, civil, and political rights of the said company, putting aviation security in jeopardy.

This shameful act of plundering adds to the list of criminal aggressions perpetrated by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over the last decade, including the seizure of assets such as the CITGO company and the imposition of over 930 illegal sanctions, in collusion with the extreme right-wing opposition, which acts as direct agents of the American empire against Venezuela.

Venezuela, as a free and independent country, will respond to this onslaught in a robust, direct, and proportionate manner, using all available resources within the framework of the Constitution, diplomacy, and international law.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces, before the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), both governments’ violations of international air navigation regulations, resulting in a serious situation of unprecedented legal and operational insecurity in our region.

Among the offences committed, there has been evidence of hiding information when identifying the flight, shutting off the transponder on various stages of the journey, and other actions that require independent investigation.

The Venezuelan authorities will take all necessary steps to restore justice and return the aeroplane to its rightful owner.

No empire, nor its puppet satellites, will be able to break the will of the Venezuelan people, who have chosen the path of true independence and are paving their way to political, economic, and social prosperity, as the world has seen in recent years.”