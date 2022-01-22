US War Veteran Richard Jacobs arrested during peaceful protest in SVG

Retired United States military member Richard ‘Ras Oba’ Jacobs were among two persons arrested by police during a peaceful protest outside the islands parliament in Kingstown on Friday 14 January.

The 72-year old social activist and 53-year old Dave Crosby, both of Kingstown, were arrested separately.

Tactical units from the police force deployed to the streets of the capital backed a small group of protesters into a corner and took away placards.

Protesters on the sidewalk closest to the parliament were chased away and Crosby was arrested and taken to the nearby Central Police Station. Minutes later, police crossed over to a sidewalk at the Kingstown Vegetable Market, located across the street from the parliament, and took away placards.

Minutes after Jacobs appeared at the area of the protest, he was seen in conversation with police officers. He was then escorted to the nearby police station.

Jacobs and Crosby remained in police custody on the night of 14 January and was subsequently charged and granted station bail.

Jacobs was charged that on January 14, 2022, in Kingstown, he knowingly failed to comply with the direction of sergeant Nigel John when directed to disperse from an unlawfully held public meeting which was held within 200 yards of the High Court Building when the House of Assembly was sitting.

Crosby was charged that on January 14, 2022, in Kingstown, he knowingly failed to comply with the direction of station sergeant Julian Cain when directed to disperse from an unlawfully held public meeting which was held within 200 yards of the High Court Building when the House of Assembly was sitting.

Both men pleaded not guilty to their respective charges when they appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday. They are scheduled to reappear in court on March 29th, 2022.

The protest was organized by the community organization Rise Hairouna to highlight the issues of child sex abuse, rape, and mandatory vaccination among other issues.