US, Canada, U.K issue warning for their citizens in T&T

The US State Department, Canada and the UK have updated its citizens as a result of the declaration of nationwide State of Emergency (SOE) based on heightened criminal activity and gang violence that could endanger public safety in Trinidad and Tobago. U.S. citizens in Trinidad and Tobago should expect an increased police and military presence.

During the SOE, the GOTT will impose the following measures:

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will have the authority to:

Arrest individuals on suspicion of involvement in illegal activities;

Search and enter public and private premises as necessary;

Bail provisions are suspended for those suspected of committing a crime;

Members of the Defense Force will operate under similar regulations to the TTPS;

At this time, no curfew or restrictions on public assemblies are in effect;

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will monitor the SOE daily, and restrictions may change.

As a reminder, U.S. government personnel are prohibited from traveling to the following areas: Laventille (including Picadilly Street and Charlotte Street between Oxford Street and Park Street), Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah and must avoid the following places after dark:

Beaches

Downtown Port of Spain

Fort George

Queen’s Park Savannah