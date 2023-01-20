US Customs & Border Protection rescues 55 illegal migrants near Puerto Rico

CBP rescue illegal migrants abandoned near Puerto Rico

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have rescued a group of migrants who were abandoned by human traffickers on Monito Island near Puerto Rico.

Monito Island is an uninhabited island about 3.1 mi northwest of the much larger Mona Island.

CBP said the group was made up of 55 Haitians and Cubans.

They have been taken to a CBP facility for processing.

A Caribbean Air & Marine Blackhawk crew and Ramey Border Patrol agents delivers supplies to Haitian and Cuban migrants abandoned by smugglers in Monito island. Yesterday a USCG crew was able to rescue 55 Haitian and Cuban migrants. @CBPAMO @USBPChiefRMY pic.twitter.com/tL1cEvmYvp — CBP Caribbean (@CBPCaribbean) January 20, 2023