US Department Of State Issues Travel Advisory Update For SVG

PR – Location: St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Event: The Department of State has issued a Travel Advisory Level 3 – Reconsider Travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.
Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine.
Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.
Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
If you decide to travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines:
- See the S. Embassy’s web page regarding COVID-19.
- Visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel and COVID-19.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Review the Country Security Report for Barbados, which covers St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
- S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Barbados
Phone number: +1 246-227-4000
Email address: BridgetownACS@state.gov
State Department – Consular Affairs phone number:1 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444