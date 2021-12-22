US Department Of State Issues Travel Advisory Update For SVG

PR – Location: St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Event: The Department of State has issued a Travel Advisory Level 3 – Reconsider Travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine.

Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

If you decide to travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Barbados

Phone number: +1 246-227-4000

Email address: BridgetownACS@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs phone number:1 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444