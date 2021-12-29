United States Donates Over 70,000 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To SVG

The United States congratulates St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the successful delivery of 70,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to fight COVID-19.

These Pfizer vaccine shipments are part of the United States Government’s donation of 1.2 billion safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the world through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) initiative to which the United States is the world’s largest donor.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Linda Taglialatela said “The time is now to take advantage of these vaccines to protect yourself, your family, and your community. We can overcome this pandemic together.”

This donation builds on 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered on April 6. This month the United States delivered over 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines throughout the Eastern Caribbean via COVAX.

The United States continues to work closely with St. Vincent and the Grenadines throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health and strengthen the response to COVID-19. In partnership with UNICEF and PAHO, the United States Government through USAID is providing resources to reinforce the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ efforts in risk communication, partner coordination, community engagement, public health information campaigns, and health systems capacity building.

The United States is committed to partnering with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a better world.