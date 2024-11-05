US Embassy Bolsters East Caribbean Security with $2.6 Million Boost

RSS Receives Financial Boost From US Embassy

The United States Embassy in Bridgetown has boosted its support to the Regional Security System’s (RSS) efforts to combat transnational crimes and threats, and enhance security across the Eastern Caribbean.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, Executive Director of the RSS, Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, and Ambassador of the United States to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Roger Nyhus, amended a Letter of Agreement ushering in an additional USD $2.6 million in support of efforts to enhance security in the RSS Member States.

Rear Admiral Shurland thanked the US Ambassador for the generous support to the RSS and the unwavering commitment to the security of the people across the Eastern Caribbean. He noted that the funding would assist the organisation in addressing the complex and dynamic security issues threatening the national development interests of the RSS Member States.

“These funds will enable us to advance RSS priorities in the protection of the shared domestic space. Your dedication to the RSS has made a tangible difference in our efforts and our longstanding relationship stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and partnerships in fostering safer societies.

“We look forward to the continued strengthening of this mutually beneficial alliance, as we work to combat transnational crimes and their key enablers. This will undoubtedly drive the transformative process for our law enforcement architecture as we seek to remain progressive in the prevention and response to crime.” the RSS head stated.

Ambassador Nyhus lauded the RSS for their “incredible” work in the security arena and echoed the RSS head’s sentiments on maintaining the close relationship between the two organisations.

The Letter of Agreement was established on August 20, 2018.