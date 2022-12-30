US extends interview waivers for several nonimmigrant visa applicants

US extends interview waivers for certain nonimmigrant visa applicants

The Biden administration have extended interview waivers for some Caribbean nonimmigrant visa applicants.

The administration acknowledged the positive impact of foreign student and temporary work visa holders on the US economy and promised to facilitating nonimmigrant travel and reducing visa wait periods.

The US Department of State announced that the Secretary of State has extended consular officials’ power to forgo in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visa categories through December 31, 2023.

Until then, consular authorities can forgo in-person interviews for some first-time and/or renewing applicants.

Temporary Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Workers (H-2 visas), Students (F and M visas), and Academic Exchange Visitors (academic J visas).

Certain recipients of accepted individual petitions for nonimmigrant temporary working visas are also exempt. Specialty Occupation Workers (H-1B visas), Trainees or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), International Cultural Exchange Program Participants (Q visas), and qualifying derivatives.

The State Department said interview waivers had lowered visa appointment wait times by freeing up in-person interview slots for other applicants.

Approximately half of the nearly 7 million nonimmigrant visas the Department issued in FY2022 were processed without an interview.

“We are successfully reducing visa wait times worldwide, after closures during the pandemic,” the State Department said.

Case-by-case and based on local conditions, embassies and consulates may still demand in-person interviews.