US extends licence to export liquefied petroleum gas from Venezuela

The US government on Thursday approved an extension allowing the export of liquefied petroleum gas from Venezuela until July 2023, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

Washington’s measure constitutes an exemption to the unilateral restrictive measures imposed on Venezuela, and authorises the direct or indirect export or re-export of liquefied gas by Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries.

However, ‘this general licence does not authorise any payment in kind for petroleum or petroleum products; or any transaction or activity prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations’.

Upon the announcement of the measure, Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that the South American nation “aspires that these decisions by the United States of America begin the path to the absolute lifting of the illicit sanctions that affect all our people”.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela elected Vice-President of the General Assembly of the Unesco Convention

In the framework of the ninth session of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is taking place in Paris from 5th to 7th July, Venezuela was approved for the Vice-Presidency of the Assembly in representation of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The proposal made by Paraguay was unanimously accepted by the Latin American and Caribbean group, which also agreed on the appointment of Daniela Rodríguez Uribe, representing Colombia, as rapporteur of the important Assembly that promotes the safeguarding of living heritage.

Belgium, Madagascar, Croatia and Syria, together with Venezuela, represent the various electoral groups of the Convention, which now has 180 member countries.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro holds meeting with board of directors of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF)

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with a management team from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), a group headed by the institution’s executive president, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

In addition to Díaz-Granados, they are exchanging with the Venezuelan authorities along with the corporate vice-president of Strategic Programming, Christian Gonzalo Asinelli and the Secretary General, Alejandra Claros.

In addition, the Venezuelan president was accompanied by his Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and Congresswoman Cilia Flores.

CAF’s main purpose is to promote sustainable development and integration in the Latin American region, and to this end it offers project financing to both the public and private sectors.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela and Russia strengthen relations in strategic areas

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported on the strengthening of diplomatic relations with Russia, following a meeting between Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borísov.

Through the review and design of a mutual cooperation agenda, both countries intend to strengthen the fraternal relations ratified at the meeting, in which international geopolitics was also contextualised.

During the ceremony commemorating the 211th anniversary of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Venezuela, which took place in Russia as part of Carlos Faría’s official visit, the official declared that “we must highlight the solidarity and constant support of our allies in the world, among which the Russian Federation occupies a very special place”.

Source: telesurtv.net

President Maduro warns of terrorist threats from Colombia

“Keep your guard up, men and women of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, of the Presidential Guard of Honour, of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence; men and women of arms, keep your guard up to continue defeating the terrorist threats coming from the dying government of Ivan Duque in Colombia, keep your guard up and always with high morale”.

This is how the commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, warned about the terrorist plans being hatched against Venezuela by the administration of the outgoing Colombian President, Iván Duque.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

43rd Caricom Conference agrees to promote the elimination of the UCM against Venezuela to move forward on energy issues

During the 43rd ordinary meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), held from 3rd to 5th July in Paramaribo, capital of Suriname, the representatives of the member states of the regional bloc agreed on the need to eliminate the Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM) imposed by the United States against Venezuela.

In this regard, the Heads of State agreed to urge the US administration to lift the sanctions against the Caribbean nation and, in this way, allow the countries of the region to make progress in energy matters and benefit from the PetroCaribe initiative promoted by the Venezuelan government.

During the conference, the leaders pointed out that the lifting of the UCMs will allow progress to be made in the exploitation of the cross-border natural gas fields between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

Source: mppre.gob.ve