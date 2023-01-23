US federal agents seized $24 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico

$24M worth of cocaine seized near Puerto Rico

Authorities in the United States announced Monday that they recovered $24 million in cocaine from a speedboat attempting to reach Puerto Rico’s southeast coast.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, authorities arrested two Dominicans and one Colombian after seizing more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cocaine near the coastal town of Humacao on Friday.

This is the second significant narcotics seizure announced in the waters around Puerto Rico this month. Following a chase near the northeast coast in which two individuals were slain and four others detained on Jan. 15, federal investigators confiscated more than 1,700 pounds (800 kg) of cocaine worth $18.4 million.