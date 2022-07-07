US federal gov’t will use its full power to stop conversion therapy worldwide

The Joe Biden government has launched a global campaign to combat “conversion therapy” and any type of counseling designed to help people fight against same-sex attraction. On June 15, 2022, during Pride Month, Biden signed an Executive Order to prevent the use of “conversion therapies” across the world for members of the LGBT+ movement. The Executive Order says, in part:

“To address so-called conversion therapy around the world, within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of State, in collaboration with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of HHS, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, shall develop an action plan to promote an end to its use around the world .In developing the action plan, the Secretary of State shall consider the use of United States foreign assistance programs and the United States voice and vote in multilateral development banks and international development institutions of which the United States is a shareholder or donor to take appropriate steps to prevent the use of so-called conversion therapy, as well as to help ensure that United States foreign assistance programs do not use foreign assistance funds for so-called conversion therapy.”

An Exutive Order to end conversion therapy worldwide with the full force of the federal goverment? Is a Sunday Rest Executive Order coming next? Joe Biden stated in the video above that his Executive Order opposing conversion therapy will be backed by the full force of the federal government. It is a crime for the government to allow the widespread indoctrination that heterosexuals can transition but homosexuals cannot. They only support straight males and females converting to the LGBT+ lifestyle, not the other way around. You’d think that if the logic of transition were applied fairly and consistently, LGBT+ people would be able to abandon their lifestyle and embrace heterosexuality. However, the LGBT+ movement and its supporters are not interested in logic; they are only concerned with their way of life.

The LGBT+ movement’s message is that sex is fluid and can be changed several times per day if desired. And, with the exception of heterosexuality, people can change into a variety of sexual identities. In fact, heterosexuality can only transition into the gay lifestyle, not vice versa. Why? Because, according to the LGBT+ movement, the gay identity cannot be changed. Only heterosexuality is capable of change. Straight people are the only ones who must go through conversion therapy.

The radical, militant LGBT+ doctrine is, in fact, psychotic. Any deviation from God’s will, whether it’s same-sex attraction, sex outside of marriage, extramarital sex, self-abuse, or lust, must never be considered acceptable by the church of God. These situations must be overcome, not celebrated. That is the message that God’s word conveys:

“Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one convert him; Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.” James 5:19, 20. “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:7-9. “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.” Galatians 6:1.

Conversion is part of God’s will for our lives. Unless kept under control by the power of God, we all have desires of the flesh that will lead us astray. And part of God’s will is the work of restoration for those who have been overtaken by temptation. Repentance, conversion, and a willingness to stand on the word of God are all part of the mission of the church.

But let us not lose sight of the bigger picture. The final outcome of this anti-conversion therapy mandate by Joe Biden is that it will bring persecution to those who do not condone or endorse same-sex relationships. The militant gay lobby is on a campaign to change everything into an image or idol that will reflect their views on sexuality. The spiritual collapse of society, along with the persecution of the faithful, is a matter of prophecy. It is coming sooner than we believe:

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution. But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.” 2 Timothy 3:12, 13. “Wherever the divine precepts are rejected, sin ceases to appear sinful or righteousness desirable. Those who refuse to submit to the government of God are wholly unfitted to govern themselves. Through their pernicious teachings the spirit of insubordination is implanted in the hearts of children and youth, who are naturally impatient of control; and a lawless, licentious state of society results. While scoffing at the credulity of those who obey the requirements of God, the multitudes eagerly accept the delusions of Satan. They give the rein to lust and practice the sins which have called down judgments upon the heathen.” (Great Controversy, 584).