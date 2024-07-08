US providing urgent humanitarian assistance following impact by hurricane Beryl

Ambassador Roger Nyhus announced that the United States will provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The declaration of humanitarian need was issued within hours of the hurricane’s passage, allowing funds to be handled by the Red Cross.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s disaster experts are on the ground to aid with damage assessments.

The US has pre-positioned supplies in the region to ensure a quick reaction, enabling faster delivery of relief and support to individuals.

Ambassador Nyhus expressed solidarity with the people of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during this challenging time and pledged to provide the necessary support for their recovery and rebuilding.