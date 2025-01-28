127 Vincentians on U.S ICE list for deportation

Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders

As of Dec 2024, 127 SVG Nationals had been ordered to leave the US

127 persons are expected to be deported back to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), according to U.S. ICE. Early estimates indicate that ICE expects to deport a total of 54,004 persons to the Caribbean. ICE did not specify a date as to when the flights would take place.

The data emerges as the Trump administration, which took office this month, has initiated an aggressive immigration enforcement campaign. Recent operations have already led to approximately 3,500 arrests of unauthorized immigrants across the United States, according to ICE statistics.

The ICE document also outlines several factors that can complicate deportations. These include cases where individuals pursue asylum, withholding of removal, or protection under the Convention Against Torture. Additionally, the cooperation level of origin countries plays a crucial role in the removal process.

“The U.S. Government believes every country is obligated to accept the return of its citizens and nationals who are ineligible to remain in the United States,” the ICE document states.

Countries’ cooperation is evaluated based on their willingness to confirm citizenship, conduct interviews, issue travel documents, and accept returns via commercial or charter flights.

While St Vincent is not listed among either the 15 countries ICE considers “uncooperative” or the 11 deemed “at risk of non-compliance,” the process of deportation remains complex and subject to various legal and administrative procedures.

As of November 2024, there were 1,445,549 noncitizens on ICE’s non-detained docket with final orders of removal.