US Immigration (ICE) conduct several removal flights to the Caribbean

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said it has collaborated with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to facilitate several removal flights to Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica, including single adults and family units.

Nationals from Angola, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela were also deported as part of dozens of other routine removal flights undertaken around the hemisphere and around the world, according to ICE.

Since May 2023, ICE DHS has deported or returned over 300,000 people, including over 45,000 individual family unit members, to their home nations.

“Individuals who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States are ordered removed, consistent with US law,” stated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “All individuals who have been removed have been screened for safety concerns.”

“This policy applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality to ensure the orderly and humane processing, transfer, and removal of single adults, family units and others determined to be removable,” according to the statement.

According to ICE, noncitizens put in removal proceedings get due process from immigration judges in immigration courts overseen by the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

ICE stated that it does not confirm or disclose planned or pending transportation activities for operational security concerns.

ICE’s Air Operations facilitates the transfer and removal of noncitizens, including family units, via commercial airlines and chartered aircraft in support of ICE field offices and other DHS activities, according to the agency.

ICE said that in fiscal year 2022, its Enforcement and Removal Operations executed 72,177 removals to more than 150 countries throughout the world.

