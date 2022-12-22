US releases medicine from its national stockpile as the flu spreads

As flu-stricken patients continue to swarm to US hospitals and doctors’ offices, the Biden administration will release prescription flu treatment from the Strategic National Stockpile to states.

The flu season has started early this year. As instances rise, some consumers notice empty shelves at pharmacies and grocery stores when they buy OTC medicines. So far this flu season, the CDC expects 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 fatalities.

“Jurisdictions will get the help they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases climb this winter,” said Dawn O’Connell, a CDC associate secretary.

States can obtain Tamiflu from HHS’ Strategic National Stockpile. How many dosages will be accessible is unknown. During the H1N1 pandemic, antiviral drugs were released from the stockpile.

Last Monday, the federal government said states could use their Tamiflu stocks, making millions of treatment courses available. Tamiflu can treat flu in children older than 2 weeks.

This flu season follows a surge in RSV and COVID-19 incidence in youngsters.

Spot shortages of over-the-counter pain medications and children’s medicines have been observed.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf met with pharmaceutical company officials to discuss keeping in-demand medicines available. The companies reported no widespread shortages. Johnson & Johnson and Perrigo report around-the-clock production.

AP reports that pharmacies are limiting purchasing of some drugs. CVS Health limits children’s pain relievers to two per pharmacy or online order. Walgreens limits online orders of children’s fever-reducers to six.

FDA hasn’t reported a Tamiflu shortage. Amoxicillin is in short supply due to high demand, according to the FDA.

Source : AP