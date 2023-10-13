US Sanctions on Venezuela are Extortion and Blackmail: Vice President

U.S. unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela are part of a system of “sanctions, extortion and blackmail,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday from Moscow.

“It is a system of sanctions… that sought to asphyxiate the Venezuelan economy to pressure the Venezuelan people to change their political course” Rodriguez said during her speech at the international forum of the sixth Russian Energy Week.

“The 930 unilateral coercive measures, that are illicit and illegitimate, are still intact against Venezuela,” said Rodriguez.

She argued that the sanctions have caused extreme damage to the Venezuelan oil industry, which historically generates the highest percentage of foreign currency for the South American country.

“In 5 years, Venezuela lost the production of 3,995 million barrels of oil and has lost revenues of US$600 billion,” Rodriguez said, emphasizing that these losses have directly deteriorated the well-being of Venezuelans.

“The impact on the Venezuelan economy is brutal,” she said. Although since 2021, the country “has been experiencing a process of economic recovery and growth.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Truth and Decolonization Commission Venezuela asks CELAC

President Nicolás Maduro reported that he was signing a letter through which he formalized Venezuela’s request to establish – after consensus of its 33 members – a Truth and Decolonization Commission within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), whose pro tempore presidency is held by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

“I proceed to sign an official letter for the presidency of CELAC, so that they can proceed – if this is considered and consensus is reached – to establish a Commission for the Historical Truth of Colonialism and for the Reparation of all of Latin America and the Caribbean”, emphasized this October 12, Day of Indigenous Resistance and the Decolonization of America, from the Birthplace of the Liberator in Caracas.

The petition, which advocates for the clarification of the historical facts of the 300 years of direct colonialism and 200 years of neocolonialism in Latin America and the Caribbean, responds to a proposal presented by the 31 indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples who participated in the I Insurgent Meeting for Venezuela.

The head of state was positive regarding the scope of this request, given that the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, “has created a very powerful Caribbean conscience about the need for justice, for Europe to apologize. for the genocide committed in America and the Caribbean; and that there be exemplary reparation for all the damage, for all the looting that we were victims of,” he noted.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuelan Gov’t Hails UN Condemnation of Unilateral Sanctions

The Venezuelan government welcomed on Thursday the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution condemning the imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM).

“We celebrate that the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a new resolution condemning Unilateral Coercive Measures, for being an instrument of violation of fundamental rights of peoples,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil on X social network.

The resolution of the organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, is “a new victory for the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace and International Law,” Gil noted.

Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations organizations in Geneva, Héctor Constant, also welcomed the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council.

The diplomat said on his social network X part of the declaration which states that “no State may resort to or encourage the use of any type of measure (…) with the aim of coercing another State to obtain from it the subordination of the exercise of its rights to sovereigns or to obtain advantages of any kind from it”.

The resolution on human rights and unilateral coercive measures was adopted with 32 votes in favor, 13 against and 2 abstentions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Coercive Measures Curtail the Right to Identity: Venezuela

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil expressed his concern that unilateral coercive measures are infringing upon the rights of Venezuelan migrants’ identity.

His statements were made in Switzerland during the presentation of the Human Rights Committee’s report from the United Nations Organization.

“The unilateral coercive measures are severely limiting the right to identity. Our diplomats and missions are even prohibited from having bank accounts, banking records, and engaging in various administrative transactions,” Gil stated.

“Venezuela is prohibited from transferring consulate revenue, which is used to cover expenses related to passport and identity card issuance. We are prevented from conducting transactions because our right has been unilaterally revoked,” he emphasized.

The Bolivarian diplomat also condemned the impact on the Venezuelan people caused by over 930 coercive measures imposed by the United States.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Palestine

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro rejected on Monday the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

In statements to the press, Maduro condemned the destruction by Israeli forces of “buildings where families and civilians live, which denotes a new escalation.” He referred to the long-running conflict, pointing out that “we have already seen massacres against the Palestinian people in the past.”

This is a “historic conflict” Maduro said, denouncing “how their territory was plundered and how for 75 years the Palestinian people have been subjected to what today is considered a new apartheid. What is happening in the Gaza Strip has been described by the United Nations and human rights organizations as a new apartheid,” Maduro said.

The Palestinian people have been “indiscriminately bombed, killed daily, imprisoned, children, girls, women,” the president pointed out and criticized the so-called international media that keep silent about the massacres committed against them.

Source: Telesurenglish.net